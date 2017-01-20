Poland’s president in Israel

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, concluding a four-day official visit to Israel on January 19, praised relations between the two countries. He said 1,000 years of coexistence between the Jews and Poles.

In an interview with the Haaretz Newspaper in Israel, Duda said Jews in Poland feel safer than Jews elsewhere in Europe, and that kippa-wearing Jews can walk around Polish cities more freely than their counterparts in France.

When asked whether he recognised that anti-Semitism had also existed before the Nazis came to power, Duda said: “Do you know of any country, other than Israel, where there is no anti-Semitism and where everyone is decent? There is no such country. What is important is that all of us, in a very direct way, will be against it.”

According to the newspaper, Duda also said that while there is still anti-Semitism in Poland today – “like in any other country” – it is not common and is severely punished. “Whoever supports anti-Semitism in Poland today removes himself from our community,” he added.

Duda also connected the fate of Jews and Poles in the Holocaust: “We did not invade Poland in 1939. We did not create the Holocaust,” he said. “We were conquered by Germany, which took away our freedom and killed six million of our citizens – half of them Jews.”

According to Duda, “Hitler wanted to kill the Jewish people, but also planned to kill the Slavs. Alongside the Jews of Europe, in the camps there were also others – Poles, for example – who were murdered and persecuted.”

Duda also responded to criticism of Poland for its legislation seeking to punish anyone who claims that the Polish nation was involved in the Holocaust or anyone who uses the term “Polish death camp” to describe Auschwitz. He said the law now being formulated is not meant to punish researchers and academics, but rather “those who spread lies and damage the country and the Polish people.”

Duda explained that “there were no Polish camps. This name relates, absurdly, to a geographical location. How would you feel if a terror attack in Tel Aviv were to be described as an ‘Israeli terror attack’? How would the Japanese feel if the atom bomb on Hiroshima was described as a ‘Japanese bomb’? This is a distortion of history.”