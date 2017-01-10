Poland’s controversial policy on journalists in parliament

Carnations are attached to a fence during a demonstration organized by Polish Committee for the Defence of Democracy (KOD) in front of the Sejm building in Warsaw, Poland, 21 December 2016. Journalists, opposition politicians, KOD members and other people protested against the limiting the number of journalists allowed in the Sejm building.

To diffuse the country’s biggest political crisis in years, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party announced its intention to scrap measures that limit media access to parliament.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, moves by the conservative PiS party to curb the number of journalists in parliament, and their right to record proceedings, drove opposition lawmakers to start a sit-in in the legislature’s main hall in mid-December.

Tensions escalated further when PiS moved a vote on the 2017 budget to a side room.

On January 9, Senate Speaker Stanislaw Karczewski told journalists the party invited opposition leaders to a meeting to discuss the row.

“We want to end the crisis in a conciliatory way… We want for both sides to take a step back,” Karczewski was quoted as saying. He gave no details on when the restrictions would end.

