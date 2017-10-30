Why Poland won’t join euro until currency is stronger

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Poland’s Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said his country should wait until the euro zone becomes stronger before deciding whether to join the single currency.

“We are holding our fingers crossed for the euro zone to survive, to overcome its imminent problems… Surely, the convergence is not happening as the authors wished it,” said Morawiecki, who is also deputy prime minister.

Speaking to reporters in Warsaw, Morawiecki said: “We would like the euro area to be strong and then in a few years will see how it copes with everything.”

As reported by the Reuters news agency, the statement suggests a softening towards the euro zone membership by the eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party that came to power two years ago.

Although he declined to say when Poland could start thinking about membership, he told an economic forum last week that he is not an “opponent” of introducing the euro currency in Poland, but the time is not right yet. “Let’s wait five to 10 years,” he said.

According to various public opinion polls, more than two thirds of Poles oppose joining the euro area.