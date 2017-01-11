Poland wants two EU agencies

The European Banking Authority and the European Medicines Agency will need to move from London following the UK’s exit from the European Union. Poland wants to house them.
As reported by Radio Poland online, the Polish government is considering applying for the transfer of these two key EU agencies.
The European Banking Authority was created six years ago in order to supervise the financial stability of the whole bloc. The European Medicines Agency was formed 22 years ago but is equally important as it approves the introduction of new medicines onto the EU market.
In an interview with Poland’s daily Rzeczpospolita, Polish European Affairs Minister Konrad Szymański said: “Our Brexit-effect team has established the benefits of locating those institutions in Poland. Our analysis must be thorough and determine what the impact of the transfer would be for the business, scientific and academic sectors”.