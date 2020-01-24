Poland’s defense minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Warsaw’s deal to buy dozens of fifth-generation F-35 stealth aircrafts from the US will be signed next week.

“We’ve basically finalized the negotiations, with only minor procedural issues still pending. I’m convinced that in January we will sign an agreement with the United States for the purchase of 32 F-35 planes, the most modern aircraft in the world,” Błaszczak said in an interview.

“The first planes for Poland will be ready in 2024. This is the result of very good relations between President Andrzej Duda and US President Donald Trump”, he added.

Poland requested acquisition of 32 F-35A multi-role combat aircraft in May, with consent issued by the Department of State and by the US Congress. The maximum value of the deal has been set at the level of $6.5 billion.

The stealth aircraft will replace Poland’s fleet of 28 MiG-29 jet fighter aircrafts, which were designed in the Soviet Union.

Recently, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country aims to create stronger ties with the US, and condemned the rise of anti-Americanisam in the EU.

The US has previously expelled Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program, which prompted its NATO ally to buy the S-400 missile system from Russia. Turkey then said that the US’ refusal to sell Turkey Patriot missiles led it to search for other sellers, and that Russia offered a better deal.