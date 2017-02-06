Poland tests EU’s climate policy

The last battle in Poland’s fight against to the European Union’s climate plans could take place at the European Court of Justice.
According to documents seen by Reuters, Poland is threatening to challenge a draft European Union climate law in court, in its latest move to slow an EU campaign against global warming that Warsaw sees as a menace to its coal-powered energy industry.
In what Polish diplomats describe as leverage for talks now under way on how to spread the burden of EU climate ...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑