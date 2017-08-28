Poland takes on Macron over EU labour reform

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

French president Emmanuel Macron’s drive to reform the EU’s labour market rules has hit a brick wall… in Poland. On a tour of central and eastern Europe, he managed to secure the backing of the Czech and Slovak prime ministers for an overhaul of the rules on “posted workers”, but Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo disagreed.

The Polish PM said on August 24 that Macron’s plans are little more than veiled protectionism, and that Poland would not drop its opposition to the overhaul.

In response, Macron told reporters in Bulgaria on August 25 that Warsaw would not derail his plans. “Poland is not the country that will determine the direction of Europe. It is a country that today is choosing to go in the opposite direction to Europe on a number of subjects,” he said.

“Poland will not define the direction of Europe today, nor the direction of Europe tomorrow… Europe is a region created on the basis of values, a relationship with democracy and public freedoms with which Poland today is in conflict.”

He added: “I don’t think at all that the position of a state which has decided today to isolate itself in the current workings of Europe will damage the construction of an ambitious compromise. On the contrary… I am totally confident”.

As reported by The Financial Times, Macron described Warsaw’s refusal to budge on the directive as a “new mistake”.

He said: “The Polish people deserve better and the prime minister will struggle to explain that it is good not to pay Poles well.”

“Europe was built to create convergence, it’s the goals of structural funds that Poland receives,” he warned.

In a separate report, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) noted Macron will try to change the so-called Posted Workers Directive at an EU summit in October. The reform is a key election promise of the 39-year-old French PM.

The regulation lets firms send workers from low-wage countries to wealthier economies on short-term assignments without paying their hosts’ social charges.

The rule has caused resentment in western countries like France, Germany and Austria, which argue it amounts to “social dumping” and creates unfair competition on national labour markets.