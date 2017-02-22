Poland responds to EU recommendations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Poland’s foreign minister said disputed changes made to the Constitutional Tribunal had strengthened rule of law. This was in response to recommendations made by the European Commission in December to restore checks and balances

“This case is closed,” Witold Waszczykowski told Radio 3 on February 21. The government’s response was “a courtesy” to show “we’re in dialog” with the commission, he said.

As reported by Bloomberg, if the European Commission is not satisfied with Poland’s answers, it has the right to use Article 7 of the bloc’s treaty to potentially seek sanctions including the suspension of voting rights.

“The current political argument around the Constitutional Tribunal can’t be the basis of claiming that the rule of law is threatened in Poland,” the government in Warsaw said in the February 20 response. Strengthening the rule of law, including building “a stable basis for the functioning of the Constitutional Tribunal is the government’s most important goal,” it said.

The Commission confirmed it had received the Polish response and would study it.