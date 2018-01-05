Poland should not worry about EU sanctions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Poland’s deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymański has assured Poles not to worry about European Union sanctions. He said sanctions are off the table.

As reported by Radio Poland, Szymański’s comment followed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s visit to Budapest where his counterpart Viktor Orban declared Hungary would stand by Poland in its row with the European Commission.

Orban on January 3 told Polish public broadcaster TVP that “Hungary stands behind Poland. The current [European Commission] procedure against Poland doesn’t have any real grounds and the procedure itself is not right”.

Szymański told Polish Radio that the Hungarian prime minister’s support for Poland “was entirely enough to end discussions about sanctions in Poland”.

Under European Union rules, all member states, including Hungary, would have to unanimously agree to impose sanctions against Poland.