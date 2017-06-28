Why Poland might get less EU funding

EPA/BARTLOMIEJ ZBOROWSKI
Click for full view

Prime Ministers of the 'Visegrad Group' countries: Hungary's Viktor Orban (L), Poland's Beata Szydlo (2-L) and Polish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Konrad Szymanski (3-L) meet with French President Emmanuel Macron (R, back to camera), on the second day of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 23 June 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 11:27 June 28, 2017
Updated 11:27 June 28, 2017

Why Poland might get less EU funding

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Poland will reportedly receive less European Union funding, according to unofficial information obtained by Polish Radio.

While all member states are slated to receive less money due to Brexit, the EU’s long-term post-2020 draft budget (to be officially presented on June 28) will give less to Poland.

According to Radio Poland, the European Commission wants to introduce more pressure on countries to adhere to EU migration policies.

One EU official told Polish Radio that through these changes, the Commission would “make it harder for countries to use the money” and that it would be “easier” for the Commission to take it away.

Since coming to power in late 2015, the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party in Poland has clashed with the European Commission over the rule of law in the country.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+