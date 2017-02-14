Poland falls short of EU’s GDP forecast

EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK
Click for full view

Polish Deputy Minister of Finance and Development Mateusz Morawiecki (L) and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo (R) before the first meeting of the Economic Committee of the Government in Warsaw, Poland, 30 September 2016.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 09:23 February 14, 2017
Updated 09:23 February 14, 2017

Poland falls short of EU’s GDP forecast

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The Polish economy is growing but not fast enough. It grew just 2.8% last year and is expected to grow 3.2% in 2017. The European Commission had forecast 3.1% in 2016 and 3.4% in 2017.

As reported by Radio Poland online, the lower-than-expected growth last year was mainly caused by an estimated 5.5% contraction in investment in 2016.

“The apparent volatility through weak investment appears to be mainly related to the slow progress of projects financed by EU structural funds under the new programming period and increased policy and regulatory uncertainty,” the commission said.

It added that public investment is expected to rebound strongly in 2017 and 2018 as EU funds are put to use.

Poland’s 2017 budget is based on a forecast of 3.6% GDP growth this year.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: MEPs vote on EU-Canada trade deal