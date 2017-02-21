Poland defies European Commission

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Poland may be one step closer to losing its voting rights in the European Union after Warsaw dismissed the European Commission’s demands to reform its judicial system in order to protect the powers of its Constitutional Court.

The Commission had given Poland two months from December to implement the measures.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, tensions between Warsaw and Brussels have grown steadily since the eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party swept to power in late 2015 and moved to change the way rulings are made at the top court and to exert more control over state prosecutors.

On February 20, the Polish foreign ministry said it had submitted a response to the Commission’s concerns. However, on its website it said the changes Poland had implemented had been in line with European standards and had created “the right conditions for a normal functioning” of the Constitutional Court.

“Once again, Poland stressed that the existing political dispute around the principles of functioning of the Constitutional Court cannot be the basis for formulating the claim that there is a systemic threat to the rule of law,” the ministry said.

According to Reuters, the ministry also accused Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans of “stigmatizing” Warsaw.

“It is clear that the Commission cannot do it alone,” Timmermans told Reuters in an interview on February 18. “The member states and the Commission have to stick together. Everybody has to take their responsibility.”

In a separate report, Bloomberg noted that the dispute between Warsaw and Brussels has weighed on Polish assets. While the zloty is outperforming its regional peers the koruna and forint this year with a 1.8% gain against the euro, it’s 0.6% weaker since the Council of Europe condemned the government for endangering democracy last March.

S&P Global Ratings had also downgraded the EU’s largest eastern economy after the first changes to the Constitutional Court.