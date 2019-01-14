Poland arrests two on charges of spying for China

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The international community’s growing concerns about Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s ties to Beijing’s intelligence services took a new turn at the weekend when Poland’s security services arrested a Polish national and Chinese citizen on charges of having spied for China’s government.

Identified as “Piotr D” and “Weijing W”, the two were arrested on January 8 by Poland’s counter-espionage unit but did not publicly acknowledge that the two were being held until the end of the week. On January 11, the Polish authorities said they had strong evidence linking Weijing W to the Chinese Communist Party’s intelligence services, the MSS.

Weijing served as a sales director for the Polish branch of Huawei. Prior to taking up his post, Weijing studied Polish at the Beijing Foreign Studies University – which is linked to China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry – and later worked at the Chinese Consulate in Gdansk until 2011 before he started working for Huawei.

Following Weijing’s arrest, he was fired by Huawei

The individual identified as Piotr D worked France’s Orange Telecommunications and had access to sensitive information regarding Poland’s own telecommunications network. As part of the investigation, agents have raided the Warsaw offices of both Huawei and Orange, as well as Poland’s Electronic Communication Office.

The two men are suspected of having colluded with local officials to collect government information by making use of Huawei’s robust telecommunications infrastructure that already exists in Poland.

The double arrest comes only weeks after Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada. Meng faces charges of having violated the US’ embargo on hi-tech telecommunications hardware being sold to Iran.

Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, at the request of the United States after committed fraud to violate American sanctions against companies doing business with the Islamic Republic.

Since Meng’s arrest and release on bail, 13 Canadian citizens have been arrested in China in what the Canadian government believes to be a blatant retaliation for Ottawa’s crackdown on Huawei.

Huawei has been barred from participating in the development of 5G networks in English-speaking countries with close intelligence cooperation known as “the Five Eyes” – The US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Several EU nations are also opting to follow their Western allies lead with Germany, the Czech Republic, and Norway all moving to adopt similar policies towards Chinese intelligence-linked companies.