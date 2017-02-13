Play it again Pablo: a recurring encounter between policy and politics in Europe’s left

Iglesias retains control over Podemos but the “realist challenge” remains

Pablo Iglesias, 38, triumphantly kept the mantle of leadership of Unidos Podemos, that is, the third biggest party of the Spanish Parliament.

The policy versus politics split

The party has had a parallel development with the Greek Syriza and the Portuguese Left Bloc but is now facing a proverbial cleavage between “realists” and ideological purists. The internal opposition led by Iñigo Errejón, 33, wants the party to emphasize policy rather than stick to a purist ideological narrative. Iglesias wants the party to remain a movement, whatever that means in terms of its affiliation with the anti-capitalist left and regional movements.

The confrontation between the two wings of the party started when Podemos failed to form a government with the Socialists after the elections of December 2015. The party failed again in May 2016 to come on the top as the biggest party of te left, surpassing the Socialists.

The leadership of Pablo Iglesias was challenged by Iñigo Errejón, 33, who argued for a realist turn in the party’s direction. The co-founder of the movement did not run for the post of the Secretary-General on Sunday, but proposed a number of nominees for the party’s Central Committee.

Iglesias warned he would step aside if his nominees were not elected.

The victory of Iglesias with 89% leaves little room to questioning the party’s leadership. However, Errejón managed to have 27 of his own nominees elected against 37 for Iglesias, which suggests a vigorous internal opposition will remain in place.

The enduring cleavage

Paradoxically, Mr. Errejón was once regarded the ideologue of the party, with pony-tailed Iglesias being more of its public figure.

Whether Errejón will remain at the forefront of the party ranks or take a back seat is now the question. Although a call for party unity has become the mantra of the last few weeks, ultimately Unidos Podemos will be pressed to regain the political initiative.

Errejón has criticized the decision of Unidos Podemos to ally itself with the Spanish Communist Party (United Left, IU). He preferred a strategic alliance with the Socialist Party (PSOE). He wanted the party to use its 71 MPs strategically to promote specific legislation while toning down their appeal as a protest movement alone.

Unidos Podemos is now second in the polls, having marginally surpassed PSOE, and has the third largest group of Members of Parliament in the Spanish Senate. However, the narrative of taking over government for the party born out of the 2014 anti-austerity movement is not for the moment convincing. Podemos has in more than one occasion failed to translate favourable polls into electoral triumph and with a surging economy and declining unemployment, the party is losing momentum.

That does not look like the last encounter between ideological purity and policy realism of the Spanish left.