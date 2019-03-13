Pioneering hosting scheme offers support to migrants and refugees

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A pioneering inter-denominational scheme organised by the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) is providing support to marginalised people, including those from religious minorities.

“At Home” is the name of a Europe-based, Jesuit hosting programme that welcomes destitute refugees into a local community by providing vital support to migrants and “those who are trafficked or deprived of their dignity.

The programme is run by members of an international congregation of women who can host needy individuals for up to four months.

“Each time we welcome a new guest into our home, they each bring something different and make their own unique contribution to our lives. Through each of their placements, there are many common, life-giving aspects that have had an impact on us. We consider it a privilege to have this opportunity of sharing our home with those who are living in destitution, often alone and uncared for, longing for that ‘warm human welcome’ that Pope Francis speaks of,” said an individual involved in running the scheme but who declined to reveal their name.

“Opening our home has given us the opportunity to make a difference, and in a small way be a counter-culture to the separation, discrimination, inequality and injustice that is prevalent in society today.”

The Jesuit Refugee Service is an international Catholic organisation with a mission to “accompany, serve and advocate” for the rights of refugees and others who are forcibly displaced. The society was founded in 1980 in response to the plight of the Vietnamese boat people. To this day, JRS continues to support displaced people who undertake life-threatening journeys to seek safety.

