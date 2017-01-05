Philippines president Duterte says cousins may be terrorists

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to take action against his cousins who have allegedly joined terrorist groups linked to Islamic State.

In an interview with Philippine based citizen journalism website Rappler, Duterte said: “To be frank, I have cousins on the other side, with MI and MN. Some, I heard, are with ISIS.”

As reported by the UK daily The Sun, Duterte was making reference to local groups affiliated to the extremist organisation, such as the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front.

The president vowed to take action should he cross paths with those cousins, but fell short of specifying what their fate would be.

“If you are corrupt, I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out,” he said in a televised speech in December.