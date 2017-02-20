Pence reveals new U.S. administration’s stance on Europe in Brussels

U.S. administration policy makes U-turn in Brussels, at Vice-president Pence’s first visit to Brussels.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Council President Donald Tusk welcomed the Vice president of the U.S. Mike Pence at the new house of the European Council, Europa building, in Brussels.

On behalf of President Trump today I expressed the strong commitment of the US to continued cooperation and partnership with EU. pic.twitter.com/5JNFVUVN0s — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 20, 2017

According to Tusk, it was an “open and frank” meeting.

“Today I heard words which are promising for the future, words which explain a lot about the approach of the new administration in Washington,” said Tusk.

Tusk painted himself as a “pro-American European” that was fanatically devoted to transatlantic cooperation. The two men discussed three key matters during the meeting: the international order, security and the attitude of the new American administration towards the EU.

“Maintaining order based on the rules of international law, where brute force and egoism do not determine everything, lies in the interest of the West,” said Tusk. “For millions of people around the world, the predictability and stability of our approach provide a guarantee” or hope against chaos, violence and arrogance global triumph.

“The reports of the death of the West have been greatly exaggerated,” he added, fending off those who look forward to a “post-West order.”

“NATO and the closest possible transatlantic cooperation” remains the base of EU security according to Tusk. “The idea of NATO is not obsolete, just like the values which lay at its foundation are not obsolete. Let us discuss everything, starting with financial commitments.

“We are counting, as always in the past, on the United States’ wholehearted and unequivocal, let me repeat, unequivocal support for the idea of a united Europe,” added Tusk.

“In reply to these three matters, I heard today from Vice President Pence three times ‘yes’! After such a positive declaration, both Europeans and Americans must simply practise what they preach,” said Tusk.

“Today it is my privilege on behalf of President Trump to express the strong commitment of the United States to continued cooperation and partnership with the European Union,” said Pence after Tusk’s remarks.

According to Pence, U.S. commitment to transatlantic ties remains “steadfast and enduring” after decades of working together on security and economic issues. The U.S. Vice president also praised NATO as a “guardian of freedom.”

Pence had a dinner on Sunday with the Belgian prime minister Charles Michel. On Monday morning, the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini had a meeting with Pence at the U.S. embassy in Brussels. After meeting Tusk, Pence also met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the Berlaymont, in Brussels.