Pence conditionally commits to NATO while Lavrov talks of post-West order

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NATO’s Vice President, Mike Pence, told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that the US will “stand with Europe today and every day,” calling Washington’s commitment to NATO “unwavering.”

Unwavering but pay up

“The United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground which as you know President Trump believes can be found,” Pence said.

But, he joined President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis in calling Europe to pay its “fair share” for defense. “The time has come to do more,” Pence said.

Apart from the US, he recalled there are only four NATO member states that meet the 2% GDP on defense: Greece, Poland, Estonia, and the U.K.

Uniquely for the Trump administration, Mike Pence said that Russia must be “held accountable for Ukraine,” although he also said that President Trump believes common ground can be found.

Following his speech, Pence held meetings in Munich with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko.

Post-West World Order

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, addressed the conference after Vice President Pence, describing NATO as a relic, an organization stuck in the Cold War.

He went further to say that the world’s domination by the West must come to an end and heralded the coming of a post-Western order founded on a “pragmatic” relationship with the United States.

That pragmatic relationship should, according to Russia’s foreign minister, be founded on sovereignty, in a “common space of good neighborly relations from Vancouver to Vladivostok.”

Once again, Sergei Lavrov denied Russian interference in the US elections and expressed the wish Moscow and Washington would create a united front in the fight against Islamic terrorism.