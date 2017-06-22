A peak at Kim Jong Un’s personal piggy bank

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un owns a brand new, top-of-the-line Mercedes Benz limousine, despite international sanctions. He also owns a gleaming white yacht and equipment necessary to kit out a luxury ski resort, according to reports of recent purchases.

As reported by CNN, the expenses soon add up: The country purchased $645.8m worth of luxury goods in 2012, according to a 2014 report from the United Nations.

To put this into context, in 2015, North Korean imports totalled $3.47bn. But if you remove China, Pyongyang’s biggest trading partner, from the equation, the breakdown reveals North Korea spent more on luxury goods than it did on licit imports from the rest of the world combined, according to UN data processed by the MIT Media Lab’s Observatory of Economic Complexity.

So how can the leader of a country that in March of last year warned its citizens to prepare for possible famine and severe economic hardship afford to live in such luxury?

As reported by CNN, these types of purchases are made using Kim’s personal piggy bank, filled by Pyongyang’s illicit dealings across the globe. North Korea has been accused of crimes such as hacking banks, selling weapons, dealing drugs, counterfeiting cash and even trafficking endangered species — operations that are believed to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars.

That money also helps pay for the country’s nuclear and missile programmes, both of which Pyongyang believes it needs to deter any US-led attempt at regime change, experts say.

“North Korea has blatantly violated international law with their nuclear testing, illicit sales, and the ramping up of their nuclear programme,” said Republican Representative Doug Lamborn, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a leading advocate for missile defence in Washington.

“North Korea will sell anything to anyone as long as they pay,” Anthony Ruggiero, a former deputy director of the US Treasury Department and an expert in the use of targeted financial measures, said at a panel sponsored by the Foundation for Defence of Democracies last week.

According to CNN’s report, North Korean diplomats around the world have been accused of using their diplomatic privileges to conduct crimes such as smuggling gold and running guns.

Embassy staff are useful to North Korea because they are mobile and can provide diplomatic cover for shady dealings, the United Nations says.