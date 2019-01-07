Partial government shutdown

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A lawmaker at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC keeps tracks of votes between Democratic Representative Nancy Pelosi and Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, January 3, 2019. Pelosi and the House of Representatives later voted on a bill to re-open the US government which is in a partial shutdown due to the legislative branch of the American government’s refusal to fund President Donald J. Trump’s controversial multi-trillion dollar border wall along the US’ boundary with Mexico.