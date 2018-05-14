Parliamentary report claims the UK will lose security influence after Brexit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The UK will lose influence over European security after it leaves the EU, according to a parliamentary report published on Monday.

House of Lords EU External Affairs Sub-Committee report acknowledges that the UK will no longer be able to influence EU planning and development of missions. The report calls for the UK to seek to retain observer status in the EU’s planning and decision-making bodies.

The report expresses the conviction that the UK must be engaged in the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), such as the anti-piracy operation Atalanta in the Mediterranean but also in the Western Balkans and the Horn of Africa.

The Director General of MI5 Andrew Parker called on Monday for close cooperation with the EU, particularly in intelligence sharing.

Addressing a conference in Germany hosted his counterpart agency BfV, he noted that coordination was needed to address the threat of complex attacks. “We need that shared strength more than ever,” Parker told his audience, praising the EU’s Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG), which extends cooperation to Norway and Switzerland.