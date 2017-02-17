Parliament outlines its vision for Europe’s future

EPA/PATRICK SEEGER
General view of the hemicycle in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 15 February 2017.

Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 08:20 February 17, 2017
Updated 08:20 February 17, 2017

The European Parliament on February 16 approved three non-legislative resolutions aimed at boosting the European Union’s capacity to act, restore citizens’ trust and make the euro zone economy more resilient to outside shocks.

According to the European Parliament, the resolutions provide a rich source of ideas for discussions for the upcoming summit of on the 60th anniversary of the EU in March.

The first resolution, drafted by Mercedes Bresso (S&D, IT) and Elmar Brok (EPP, DE), fo...

