Parliament outlines its vision for Europe’s future

The European Parliament on February 16 approved three non-legislative resolutions aimed at boosting the European Union’s capacity to act, restore citizens’ trust and make the euro zone economy more resilient to outside shocks.

According to the European Parliament, the resolutions provide a rich source of ideas for discussions for the upcoming summit of on the 60th anniversary of the EU in March.

The first resolution, drafted by Mercedes Bresso (S&D, IT) and Elmar Brok (EPP, DE), fo...