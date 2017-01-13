Parliament gives boost to EU-Canada CETA trade deal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The long-negotiated EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has received approval from a committee of the European Parliament and from Germany’s top court, increasing its chances of entering force later this year.

The European Union and Canada signed the CETA deal in October, but only after opposition from a region of Belgium and hesitation in Austria and other countries.

The Walloon minister president Paul Magnette announced again that his region is ready to block the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada if the Belgian federal government fails to ask for the advice of the EU Court of Justice.

All 28 EU governments back CETA but Belgium’s central government had been prevented from giving consent because it needed approval from sub-federal authorities.

CETA, along with the larger planned EU-U.S. Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), has proved contentious and drawn criticism from trade unions and environmental and other groups.

More than two years since the negotiations concluded, CETA still needs approval from the European Parliament. It is expected to give its verdict in February.

The parliament’s environment, public health and food safety committee voted 40 to 24 for a motion saying the 751-seat parliament should back the deal.

Parliament’s trade committee is the lead body responsible for CETA, but before it holds a vote in January, other committees are allowed to offer their opinions.

The employment committee recommended in December that the deal be rejected, saying it risked job losses and increased inequality.

Even after the European Parliament vote, CETA would only enter force provisionally, most likely in the form of import tariff removal, as it also needs approval from the parliaments of the EU’s 28 member states and Belgium’s regions.

Supporters say CETA will increase Canadian-EU trade by 20 percent and boost the EU economy by 12 billion euros a year and Canada’s by C$12 billion.

Germany’s Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected emergency attempts by activists to stop Berlin endorsing the accord before ratification by the national parliaments.

The agreement could partially enter into force this year, eight years after talks began, as long as the European Parliament also backs it. It would bring in tariff reductions before national and regional parliaments complete ratification.

The opposition to CETA is part of a growing backlash in the West against globalisation, with the fiercest protests against a proposed EU-U.S. deal best known by its initials, TTIP.

Protesters say TTIP and CETA would strengthen multinationals and degrade food, environmental and labour standards.

The Belgian dispute over CETA reflects a split in the country between a richer, Dutch-speaking north and a largely French-speaking south that has struggled to cope with the decline of its coal and steel industries.