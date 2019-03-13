Parliament and Council reach environment and climate funding deal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Parliament and Council of the European Union have reached a provisional agreement on the LIFE programme for the Environment and Climate Action, as part of the next long-term EU budget 2021-2027.

The funding will focus on protecting the environment and mitigating climate change, supporting a clean energy transition with increased energy efficiency and a higher share of renewables in the energy mix. This will be one of the tools enabling the EU to meet its climate goals and seek to become climate-neutral by 2050.

EU Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella hailed the agreement on 13 March. “Every day we see hundreds of thousands of young Europeans marching for the future of our planet and demanding that we do more. With more funding, we can better address these concerns, speed up the transition to a circular economy and reduce our footprint on nature and biodiversity,” Vella said.

For his part, EU Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete stressed that stronger LIFE programme will play an important role in expanding investments in climate action and sustainable energy across Europe. “By continuing to support climate change mitigation and adaptation, LIFE will also continue to help the EU deliver on its climate goals and commitments under the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” Cañete said.

The LIFE programme is among the EU funding programmes for which the Commission has proposed the largest proportional increase for the period 2021-2027. Raising the level of ambition for climate financing, the Commission has also proposed that at least 25% of EU expenditure across all EU programmes should contribute to climate objectives. The provisional agreement is now subject to formal approval by the European Parliament and the Council.