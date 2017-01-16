Paris: 70 States tell the Trump not to derail the two-state solution

It is feared that two-state solution will be harder to achieve once the United States shifts its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Representatives from 70 states gathered in Paris on Sunday in a meeting officially aiming to relaunch Middle Eastern talks, but in essence to underscore the opposition to derailing a two-state solution.

The conference took place in presence of Secretary of State John Kerry, in the final countdown before the Obama Administration hands over control to President-elect Donald Trump.

The Message

The Conference was intended to urge Palestinians and Israelis to commit to a two-state solution, as the President-elect Trump has committed to recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In the final communique of the Conference, the participants call on Israel and Palestine ‘’to independently demonstrate, through policies and actions, a genuine commitment to the two-state solution and refrain from unilateral steps that prejudge the outcome of negotiations, including on Jerusalem or any other final status issue,” Jerusalem Post reports.

Speaking to France 3 television, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault warned the incoming President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday that his intention to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would have “serious consequences.”

The recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel would make Washington stand alone among its Allies in its policy towards Israel. Eastern Jerusalem has been occupied by Israel since 1967, along with the West Bank, the Golan Heights, and the Gaza Strip. Since over 600,000, Israel has allowed the settlement of 600,000 Israelis in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem.

Reactions to Paris

Direct bilateral talks between Israel and Palestinian authorities collapsed in 2014.

Neither Palestinians nor Israelis were present in Paris. Early on Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, dismissed the conference as “rigged” against Israel and as “one of the last twitches of yesterday’s world.”

The Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas was expected in Paris on Sunday morning, but his participation at the Conference was canceled, apparently by French initiative. Abbas welcomed the French initiative and called on participants to take measures for the implementation of UN resolutions.