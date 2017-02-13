“Panama Papers” partners under arrest

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The partners of the law firm behind the Panama Papers scandal have been arrested on Saturday in relation to a corruption scandal.

Following police raids and two days of questioning, Ramon Fonseca Mora and Jurgen Mossack were detained and charged for money-laundering. Panama’s Attorney General, Kenia Porcell, suggests there is evidence to suggest the firm is a criminal organization dedicated to money laundering.

The two lawyers remain in custody as authorities believe there is significant flight risk.

The arrest is linked to a case involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which has admitted paying out €752 million in kick bags to obtain contracts in 12 different countries. The Panama law firm is accused of handling the payouts.

The prosecution is cooperating with authorities in Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Switzerland, and the US.

In the past, Mr. Fonseca had served as a minister in Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela‘s administration but stepped aside earlier in 2016 following a separate case involving the Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

Varela has admitted to receiving bribes from Odebrecht. And Peruvian authorities have ordered the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on charges of corruption.

Meanwhile, Odebrecht has already agreed to pay out the US Justice Department a $3.3 bn fine.