The United States’ president Donald Trump , together with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed the Middle East plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century”.

Trump said the deal is as a “win-win solution” for both Israelis and Palestinians, and that it would ensure the establishment of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump announced Jerusalem would remain the “undivided capital” and that he hoped to implement the plan immediately. Netanyahu added that the plan would see Israeli law implemented in the occupied West Bank’s Jordan Valley as a means to ensuring the security of Israel.

Palestinian politicians immediately vowed to “fight against the plan, and denounced it as a repeat of the controversial 1917 “Balfour Declaration”. Analysts say the deal only secures Israeli interests while violating international law and some of the main pillars of a Palestinian state – Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley.

“Palestine is not for sale. The Deal of the Century belongs to the dustbin of history”, said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He reportedly met with leaders of other Palestinian factions, to come up with a response to the deal. He stressed that a Palestinian state without Jerusalem was impossible.

“We will never give up Jerusalem as our capital, nor the Jordan Valley and areas in the West Bank as part of our state”, said former Palestinian Authority minister Ziyad Abu Zayyad.

The alliance of Palestinian parties in Israel, known as the Arab Joint List, condemned the deal in a statement, saying: “The Deal of the Century reinforces Israeli occupation and violates Palestinians’ rights. It has nothing to do with peace and is far from establishing a path towards negotiations”.