More than 500.000 Rohingya refugees who fled a brutal crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, have received identification cards that the United Nations insisted on 9 August were critical to safeguarding their right to return home.

“Most of these people are stateless and most of these people have not had any form of identification document, so for the vast majority of the Rohingya refugees, this is the first ID, a first proof of identity that they have,” a UNHCR spokesperson told journalists.

On average, 5.000 refugees are registered daily, at seven different sites. Although the identity cards carry unique biometric data, the spokesperson stressed that they were not citizenship documents for Myanmar.