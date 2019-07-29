Over 18.000 stolen cultural items seized in Europol-led operation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

During operation Pandora III, coordinated by the Spanish Civil Guard and supported by Europol, Interpol and the World Customs Organization, an organized crime group involved in trafficking of cultural goods was dismantled.

The suspects have been arrested after numerous inspections in auction houses, art galleries, museums, private houses, ports, airports and border-crossing points.

The majority of the objects seized during the operation were from European countries. Some of the seized objects originated in non-EU countries like Colombia, Egypt, Iraq and Morocco.

The seized objects included 10.000 archaeological artifacts, 91 ceramic objects, 109 ancient coins and a 15th century bible stolen in Germany over 25 years ago.