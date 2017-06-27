An outline of Theresa May’s “generous offer” to EU citizens

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Following last Fridays “in principle” offer, Theresa May sketched a more detailed outline of the residence status extended to EU migrants living in the UK.

Addressing the House of Commons on Monday, she described her packages as “generous.” The plan envisages that EU citizens already living in Britain will have to apply and pay a fee to remain in the UK. Anyone immigrating currently to the UK cannot be certain of residence or family reunification rights.

What’s on offer

On Monday, the Conservative government submitted a 15-page document outlining the rights of 3,2 million EU nationals living in the UK after Brexit.

The plan is in her words supposed to offer “reassurance.”

Under this plan, EU immigrants to the UK will be able to apply for a “settled status,” bringing over spouses and children, after they have stayed five years. Those who come after a “cut-off” date will have no guarantee of either residence or family reunification.

Settled citizens will also have right to employment, insurance, benefits, and pensions equivalent to a UK citizen, while their children will be able to study on similar terms.

Those who have not lived in the UK for five years on the cut-off date will be able to remain, but will only be able to apply for a “settled status” after five years.

At the same time, the application for “settled status” will be somewhat simplified from the current 85-page application. For instance, EU nationals will not be required to produce evidence of full sickness insurance, nor will they be required to meet a minimum income threshold before family reunification.

Applications will begin being processed by mid-2018. And they won’t be for free since Theresa May specified that the UK is “… looking to recover what is spent on the immigration system.” Currently, the UK charged £3,000 for a permanent residence application.

Grey areas

The offer is conditional to reciprocal rights for the 1,2 million British citizens living in the EU. And the approximately 150,000 who have filled the 85-page application after the referendum to gain permanent residence will have to reapply.

Moreover, the “cut-off” date remains to be negotiated but will be sometime the day of triggering Article 50 (29/03/2017) and the day of exiting the EU (29/03/2017).

That means that the status of anyone immigrating to the UK from 2017 onwards is uncertain and there should be no “expectation” they would be granted permanent residence. Moreover, their family reunification would require them to show evidence of an income greater than £18,600.

It remains unclear how EU immigration will work post-Brexit. The only reassurance is towards Irish citizens, who will continue to enjoy the same rights as envisaged in the Common Travel Area and the Good Friday Agreements.

The role of the European Court of Justice, if any, in guaranteeing these rights also remains unclear.

Too little, too late

Jeremy Corbyn called the offer “too little, too late,” arguing that the UK should have made a unilateral offer in the aftermath of the referendum. The Scottish National Party’s parliamentary leader, Ian Blackford said the proposal generates “more questions than answers” about how EU citizens in Scotland would be affected.

Meanwhile, EC negotiator Michel Barnier took to Twitter to demand “more ambition, clarity, and guarantees,” while EP negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said there could be no change to freedom of movement while the UK remains in the EU.