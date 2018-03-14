Outgoing financial regulator fears London may lose its luster after Brexit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The City of London is likely to cease being the world’s financial centre after Brexit, according to John Griffith-Jones, the chair of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

On Monday, British Chancellor Philip Hammond expressed certainty that a future Brexit deal will include banking services because the EU was dependent on London as a financial hub.

Griffith-Jones took issue with Hammond’s statement, saying he was in complete disagreement with the assertion that London would remain the global financial hub, saying in his farewell speech following the end of his five-year term, that Britain is “not the only tectonic plate in town,” as London will no longer a financial centre of necessity, but of choice, leaving its privileged position to be challenged by less tainted locales..

Asset managers, insurers, and even legal consultants have been moving part of their operations to Dublin, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Luxembourg since the UK voted to leave the European Union in 2016, costing thousands of jobs to London’s financial sector.

Hammond warned British lawmakers on Monday that if London was undermined, it would be replaced by a non-European location – with New York or Hong Kong as the likely frontrunners, leaving both the UK and the EU in a weaker position in the financial world.