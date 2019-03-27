O’Sullivan named Juncker’s special adviser for EU-US relations

Elena Pavlovska By Elena Pavlovska Journalist
Published 20:20 March 27, 2019
Updated 20:20 March 27, 2019

The EU’s former ambassador to the United States, David O’Sullivan, has been appointed by the European Commission to take up the role of Special Adviser to President Jean-Claude Juncker on EU-US relations.

O’Sullivan, an Irish national who is known to have cultivated strong relationships with Washington and is a champion of a strong trans-Atlantic alliance, has a long background in EU politics, He has held a number of positions within the European Commission, including chief of staff to President Romano Prodi in 1999-2000 and Secretary-General of the European Commission from 2000-2005.

As Brussels’ ambassador to the US from 2014-2019, O’Sullivan tenure that ended on a sour note when the Trump Administration abruptly downgraded his diplomatic status and no longer treated his position as being on the same level as a national ambassador.

O’Sullivan’s main task will now be to advise Juncker on improving relations with the US.

