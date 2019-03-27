O’Sullivan named Juncker’s special adviser for EU-US relations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The EU’s former ambassador to the United States, David O’Sullivan, has been appointed by the European Commission to take up the role of Special Adviser to President Jean-Claude Juncker on EU-US relations.

O’Sullivan, an Irish national who is known to have cultivated strong relationships with Washington and is a champion of a strong trans-Atlantic alliance, has a long background in EU politics, He has held a number of positions within the European Commission, including chief of staff to President Romano Prodi in 1999-2000 and Secretary-General of the European Commission from 2000-2005.

As Brussels’ ambassador to the US from 2014-2019, O’Sullivan tenure that ended on a sour note when the Trump Administration abruptly downgraded his diplomatic status and no longer treated his position as being on the same level as a national ambassador.

O’Sullivan’s main task will now be to advise Juncker on improving relations with the US.