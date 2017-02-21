Opel jobs in UK on the line

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A deal between the German government and car manufacturers PSA (PEUP.PA) and General Motors (GM.N) could result in job losses at Opel factories. Though no decisions have been announced yet, Britain’s biggest trade union warned the future of Vauxhall plants in England is in limbo, should Peugeot-maker PSA seal a deal to buy GM’s European Opel/Vauxhall arm.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Europe’s car industry has been dogged by overcapacity for years, and analysts say the planned sale of GM’s loss making European business to France’s PSA is likely to result in some cutbacks.

Two sources close to PSA told Reuters last week that job and plant cuts were part of the tie-up talks, with the two Vauxhall sites in Britain in the front line.

Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, which could lead to trade tariffs, could be a factor in the decision, although the country’s politicians and unions are lobbying hard.

Of GM Europe’s roughly 38,000 staff, around half are in Germany and about 4,500 in Britain.

According to Euronews, Germany’s Deputy Economy Minister Matthias Machnig said initial talks with the carmakers have produced some encouraging signals that jobs at Opel factories will be preserved, but no binding guarantees yet.

He called speculation “premature at this point” and expressed hope that a combination with France’s PSA could form the basis of a better future for Opel.

Job cuts are a sensitive subject in Germany ahead of September’s federal election.