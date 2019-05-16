Online giants vow to ramp up measures against online extremism

France and New Zealand on 15 May co-hosted an international conference known as “Christchurch Call Meeting” that focused on the fight against online extremism in the wake of the massacre at two New Zealand mosques in March.
New Zealand’s premier, Jacinda Ardern, and French President Emmanuel Macron gathered tech executives and world leaders in Paris to launch a web-based initiative against radicalisation.
Following the attack, Facebook was again at the epicentre of criticism after horrific footage was broadcasted live by the shooter. The social media giant was one of several conference participants along with Google’s YouTube unit, as well as Twitter, Wikipedia, Dailymotion, and Microsoft.
The companies vowed to cooperate to find new tools that can identify and quickly remove extremist content.
Other key leaders attending included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.