More than one Belgian in two has a negative opinion of the EU

Nearly 6 in 10 Belgians (58%) have a somewhat negative opinion of the European Union. This is the conclusion of a study coordinated by the British think tank Chatham House, in association (for Belgium) with the King Baudouin Foundation

Belgians were also, in a proportion of almost two thirds, in favour of giving to concessions to London, after Brexit, according to a study, two weeks ago, also by Chatham House.

Out of the populations surveyed from ten European countries, only the Greeks an...