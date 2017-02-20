OLAF investigates EU-funded symposium in Slovakia

The European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF, is investigating an EU-funded Czech-Slovak-Polish medical symposium held in mid-February in Dolný Kubín. Hornooravská Nemocnica, an Upper-Orava hospital in the town of Trstená hosted the event called Laparoscopic Surgeries of the Digestive Tract.
As reported by The Slovak Spectator, of the total expense of €20,000, more than €17,000 was financed from by the EU.
In the original invitation, organisers lured doctors with accommodation at a ski resort and leisure time activities. However, in mid-January the invitation with this content was withdrawn from the internet.
OLAF has confirmed it had received the complaint and is investigating the issue. Organisers of the symposium deny any leisure activities and insist the programme was purely scientific.