Oil prices rise as Saudi Arabia signals commitment to output cut

But Goldman Sachs expects US oil production to rise by 235,000 barrels per day in 2017

Oil prices rose on January 16 as Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Kingdom would adhere strictly to its output reduction commitment.

Brent crude oil was up 21 cents a barrel at $55.66 by 13:42 a.m. EST (1842 GMT) and US WTI crude rose 27 cents to $52.64 a barrel, according to Reuters.

However, expectations that US output would increase again in 2017 capped gains. The news agency quoted Goldman Sachs as saying it expects year-on-year US oil production to rise by 235,000 barrels per day in 2017, taking into account wells that have been drilled and are likely to start producing in the first half of the year. US oil output is now at 8.95 million barrels per day, up from less than 8.5 million barrels per day in June last year and at similar levels to 2014.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg quoted al-Falih as saying OPEC probably won’t need to extend a deal it reached with other crude producers to cut output, given compliance with the reductions and the outlook for an increase in global demand. The re-balancing of the oil market should take place by the end of the first half of the year, al-Falih was quoted as telling reporters in Abu Dhabi.

OPEC has agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day to 32.5 million barrels per day from January 1, trying to reduce the oil supply glut and boost prices. Some important non-OPEC producers, including Russia, have said they will also cut output.

Traders also expect OPEC data this week that will give fresh indications on supply and demand.