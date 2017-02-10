Oil prices likely to average $54 per barrel in 2017

EPA/LISI NIESNER
Click for full view

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih (R) and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak shake hands after conference after a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC member countries in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. The IEA said in a report on February 10, 2017, that OPEC members made production cuts in January equating to 90% of the agreed volumes.

Author
New Europe Online/KG By New Europe Online/KG
Up Next
Published 12:40 February 10, 2017
Updated 12:40 February 10, 2017

Saudi made a bigger cut is because it is in the process of preparing the Aramco IPO and raising new external debt

By New Europe Online/KG

The price for Brent crude is likely to average $54 per barrel in 2017, Chris Weafer, a partner at Macro-Advisory in Moscow, wrote in an email to investors on February 9, noting, however, that based on current trends, the risk is very heavily weighted on the downside because of rising supply and the unsustainability of the agreement of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the non-OPEC countries.

He reminded that the price of Brent has traded in a relatively tight range through...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Germany brings back its gold