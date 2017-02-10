Oil prices likely to average $54 per barrel in 2017

The price for Brent crude is likely to average $54 per barrel in 2017, Chris Weafer, a partner at Macro-Advisory in Moscow, wrote in an email to investors on February 9, noting, however, that based on current trends, the risk is very heavily weighted on the downside because of rising supply and the unsustainability of the agreement of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the non-OPEC countries.

He reminded that the price of Brent has traded in a relatively tight range through...