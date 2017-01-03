Oil prices hit 18-month highs before falling on strong dollar

A deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members, including Russia and Mexico, to curb production took effect on January 1

Buoyed by reports that Kuwait and Oman cut output, crude oil prices hit 18-month highs on January 3 before paring gains on the US dollar rally.

A deal between Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members, including Russia and Mexico, to curb production took effect on January 1, boosting hopes that the move would help lessen the oil supply glut. The output cuts were agreed on in late November by OPEC and finalised in December by several major non-cartel producers.

Kuwait and Oman have reportedly fulfilled production cuts promised in the OPEC agreement.

Early on January 3, Brent futures and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hit their highest levels since July 2015 with Brent reaching $58.37 and US $55.24, Reuters reported. But later in the day, Brent futures were down 95 cents, or 1.7%, at $55.87 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EST. WTI fell 95 cents, or 1.8%, to $52.77 per barrel.

The dollar hit a 14-year high against a basket of other currencies after data showed US manufacturing activity grew more than expected in November. A stronger dollar makes crude oil more expensive to holders of other currencies. Traders were also worried about reports that Libya will further boost oil production.