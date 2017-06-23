Oil drops as oversupply fears persist

Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20%

Oil prices fell sharply this week as global oversupply concerns persisted. According to CNBC, WTI and Brent crude both fell around 4% this week. Brent fell below $45 for the first time this year on June 22 before recovering.

Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20%, erasing gains made at the end of last year after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other countries agreed to cut crude output 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first six months of 2017.

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $42.58 a barrel on June 22, compared with $43.14 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

In May, OPEC and non-OPEC countries extended the output cut deal for nine months.

But the global crude glut has persisted, with output rising in Libya and Nigeria, OPEC members exempt from the cuts. US crude output is still increasing as shale producers have reduced costs continuing to produce oil profitably even at low oil prices.

Tropical storm Cindy disrupted some operations in the Gulf of Mexico, home to about 17% of US crude and 5% of dry natural gas output, supporting markets modestly, CNBC reported. However, the storm is on the wane, and has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

According to an IENE on June 14, the OPEC cuts probably put a floor beneath prices, with few analysts predicting substantial price losses from here, but there is also not a lot of confidence that a rally is imminent.

“Unless data are released that make the latest inventory build appear an anomaly, oil prices are hardly likely to make any lasting recovery,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas

Varga also sounded downbeat. “I’ve been quite bullish for the second half of this year, based on supply and demand balances and I would still not give up on that idea, that rebalancing is going to start in the second half,” Varga said. “But if Nigerian and Libyan production is picking up as well as they are now, then slowly, I am probably going to have to start changing my mind.”

Lower prices could put a dent in US shale. “If the market’s telling you anything, it’s saying, ‘E&P guys, slow down,’” said David Pursell, an analyst at investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. “Investors are more worried about whether the market can absorb this slug of growth from US shale.” The investment bank says that shale is probably on its way to strong growth this year, but if prices stay between $40 and $45 then it could derail the production growth in 2018. “That $10 makes a big difference,” Pursell said, according to the IENE report.