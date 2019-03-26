Officials evacuate government buildings in six German cities after e-mail bomb threats

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German police evacuated several town hall buildings in at least six cities on Tuesday after bomb threats were sent via e-mail to city officials. (Augsburg, Chemnitz, Göttingen, Heilbronn, Kaiserslautern, Neunkirchen and Rendsburg)

In the Rhineland-Palatinate city of Kaiserslautern, the 21-floor town hall building was evacuated after an employee found an email in the general inbox claiming that “an explosive device had been deposited in the building.” A similar threat was sent to the main municipal building in Augsburg in southern Germany, which lead to the evacuation of the town hall and a nearby administrative building.

The city hall in Göttingen, in Lower Saxony, was also evacuated and the building after receiving a near-identical email. Not long after, the police said in a Tweet that roads in the area were being reopened and while there was no longer any danger in the town hall, it would remain closed for the day.

The same scenario played out at the multi-story town hall buildings in the eastern German city of Chemnitz and the northern German city of Rendsburg, though no explosive devices were found at any of the sites.