OECD projects rising debt levels for Italy

Italy’s public finances are expected to deteriorate if the current fiscal policy continues, according to a report published on Monday by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

By 2030, the OECD expects Italy’s debt burden to rise between 144% and 156% of GDP, up from the current level of 133%. In the short run, Italy’s 2019 deficit will rise to 2.5%, climbing to 3% in 2020. At the same time, the OECD expects the Italian economy to contract by 0.2% and expand by a paltry 0.5% in 2020.

According to the OECD report, public debt and deficit levels will rise mostly due to three newly introduced government policies – the reduction of the retirement age, the repeal of a guaranteed minimum income scheme, and the repeal of an expected VAT hike.

Both projections on public debt and public deficit contradict Italian government expectations. Rome counters that the debt-to-GDP ratio will be subdued to 120% by 2030. For 2019 the coalition government expects 1% growth and a 2,04% deficit.

In view of incoming data, the Italian government is due to revise projections by April 10. “I think the nominal deficit will be below the OECD’s forecast,” the Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told reporters on 1 April.

The Treasury currently expects 0.1% growth, surging to 0.6% in 2020.

Tria has vowed to keep Italy’s structural deficit at 1.4% or lower, as agreed with the European Commission, whilst repeating a government commitment to a cluster of measures designed to stimulate growth, including the simplification of public procurement law and tax incentives for venture capital. As for reigning in the public debt, the Italian government has announced a real estate privatisation programme, which should raise €18 billion, or 1% of the Italian GDP, this year alone.