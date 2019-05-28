ODIHR says Kazakhstan’s presidential campaign season is being properly watched over

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Less than two weeks before Kazakhstan holds its presidential elections on 9 June, the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights mission in the country said the ongoing campaign is being properly regulated and limited to advertisements that include posters and billboards.

All of the candidates are being given permission to hold public meetings or events once they have permission from the local authorities, the application for which must be filed 10 days before the planned event takes place.

Some members of the UN Office, which goes by the name ODIHR, have reported that access to some online publications and social networks is often interrupted or blocked and other expressed concerns that the broadcast and print media are not sufficiently impartial.

Under the Kazakh constitution, all candidates are guaranteed equal access to the media. The press is also required to carry out objective election campaign coverage and must refrain from engaging in insults or slandering any of the potential candidates.