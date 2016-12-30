Obama sanctions Russia, challenges Putin, Trump

Kremlin leader says he will not reciprocate, waits for incoming president

US President Barack Obama struck back at Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 29 for alleged cyber attack on Democratic political organisations during the 2016 presidential campaign. Obama has said that not much happens in Russia without Putin knowing about it.

The US has reportedly expelled 35 Russian intelligence operatives and sanctioned five Russian entities and four individuals but stopped short of sanctioning the Russian President.

Putin said on December 30 he would not reciprocate, rejecting his foreign minister’s recommendation to expel 35 US diplomats in response to US sanctions.

“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!” US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted later on December 30.

Late on December 29, Trump had responded to the Russian sanctions by noting that it’s time to “move on.” But he vowed to meet with intelligence officials, who have concluded that the Russian hacking was an attempt to tip the election to Trump.

Obama wrote in a statement on December 29 that he has ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government’s aggressive harassment of US officials and cyber-operations aimed at the US election.” “These actions follow repeated private and public warnings that we have issued to the Russian government and are a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior,” the Obama statement read.

Obama said all Americans “should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” which were designed to “interfere with the US election process.” “These data theft and disclosure activities could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government,” Obama said. “Moreover, our diplomats have experienced an unacceptable level of harassment in Moscow by Russian security services and police over the last year. Such activities have consequences.”

The Kremlin blasted the measures. The new US sanctions against Russia are another manifestation of the unpredictable and aggressive foreign policy by the Obama administration, Russian media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. “In our point of view such actions of the US current administration are a manifestation of an unpredictable and even aggressive foreign policy,” Peskov told reporters. “As it said before, we consider this decision and these sanctions unjustified and illegal under international law,” the presidential spokesman added.

The US restrictions won’t be left unanswered by Moscow, Peskov said, promising “adequate, reciprocal” reaction “that will deliver significant discomfort to the US side in the same areas.” However, he added that “there’s no need to rush” with the countermeasures against Washington.