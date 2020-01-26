NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – The change of airport code Nursultan Nazarbayev will occur in April, Kazakhstan’s Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry said on 23 January.

“The second roundtable of the heads of airlines of Central Asian countries (CA) was held in Almaty with the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Kazakhstan and the regional head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Raimonds Gruntis. The change of airport code Nursultan Nazarbayev in April 2020 was confirmed. The relevant procedures are currently underway,” the Kazakh ministry said.

Representatives of Central Asian airlines also discussed safety issues and strengthened cooperation with the aviation community and the authorities of the European Union to obtain best practices and knowledge.

The leaders of the airlines Air Astana, QAZAQ Air and SCAT (Kazakhstan), AviaTraffic (Kyrgyzstan), Somon Air (Tajikistan) and AZAL (Azerbaijan), as well as representatives of IATA (International Air Transport Association) took part in the roundtable.