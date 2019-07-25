Nur-Sultan airport to get a new IATA code in October 2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) Chairman Talgat Lastaev met on 24 July with the newly appointed regional manager of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Funda Chalishir, and discussed further cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

“In particular, they discussed the issue of changing the three-letter code of the airport of the city of Nur-Sultan,” the Civil Aviation Committee reported.

The committee also announced that the free NKZ, QAZ, NNZ, NZR, NRZ and NNV are considered as the new three-letter code instead of the existing TSE (Tselinograd). An IATA airport code, also known as an IATA location identifier, IATA station code or simply a location identifier, is a three-letter code designating many airports and metropolitan areas around the world.

Airlines flying to Nur-Sultan supported and approved the change of the airport code. The issue is expected at the Passenger Standards Conference (PSC), which will be held in October 2019.

“Following the meeting held between Talgat Lastaev and Funda Chalishir, an agreement was reached to jointly coordinate the issue of changing the three-letter code, as well as actively cooperate on tariff policy, flight safety and aviation security,” the committee added.