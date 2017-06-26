Northern Irish DUP Party reaches agreement with May to form UK government

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has reached an agreement today with the UK Conservatives in order to form a coalition government and a parliamentary majority.

After Theresa May lost her majority in parliament on June 8 with a failed gamble on a snap election, she was trying hard to secure the backing of the small DUP and its 10 lawmakers, though talks have dragged on for more than two weeks.

DUP leader Arlene Foster met Theresa May today in Downing Street and announced a deal.

Under the so-called “confidence and supply” arrangement, the DUP will line up behind the government in key votes, such as on the Queen’s Speech and Budgets, which would threaten the government’s survival if they were lost.

On other legislation, however, the DUP’s support is not necessarily guaranteed – although the Northern Ireland party is expected to back the majority of the government’s programme for the next two years after many of its more controversial policies were dropped.

Theresa May fell nine seats short of an overall majority after the snap election, meaning she is reliant on other parties to pass legislation, including relating to the terms of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Some senior Conservatives have voiced unease at a deal with the DUP, saying it could put at risk the 1998 peace settlement in Northern Ireland, known as the Good Friday Agreement. Foster said a deal with May could help drive a second deal on power sharing in the province.

Northern Ireland has been in crisis since Sinn Fein pulled out of government in January, prompting an election in March and a series of missed deadlines to restore the compulsory coalition between Irish Catholic nationalists and pro-British Protestant unionists.