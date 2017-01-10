Northern Ireland’s political balance under threat as Sinn Fein official quits government

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Martin McGuinness, deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, has resigned over his power-sharing partner’s handling of a controversial energy scheme.

The collapse of the relationship between Irish nationalist leader McGuinness and Arlene Foster, the pro-British first minister from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), risks paralysing the region’s response to Britain’s planned exit from the European Union as London prepares to trigger divorce talks.

McGuinness said in a statement that he was quitting because Foster had repeatedly refused to step aside for the duration of an inquiry into the botched “cash for ash” scheme, which she established when she was enterprise minister.

McGuinness also raised the prospect of a lengthy renegotiation of the terms of power-sharing, part of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, saying there would be “no return to the status quo” after an election.

The 1998 deal ended three decades of violence between mainly Catholic Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and Protestant pro-British unionists who wanted the North to remain part of the United Kingdom.

While the violence, which killed over 3,600, has subsided, the two sides of the sectarian divide have consistently strained at the confines of their power-sharing arrangement.

Northern Ireland is widely seen as the part of the UK most exposed to Brexit because of the prospect that checkpoints will be reinstated on its land border with the Irish Republic. Unlike Foster’s DUP, Sinn Fein campaigned against Britain leaving the EU, and McGuinness has called for a referendum on Northern Ireland joining the Republic of Ireland to avoid an exit, which could see border checks reinstated.