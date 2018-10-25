Northern Ireland to join UK abortion rights regime

By an overwhelming majority, UK MPs voted on Tuesday to scrap Northern Ireland’s abortion laws.
Abortions in Northern Ireland are only legal in circumstances where the survival of the mother is in danger, or mental health circumstances. However, women are not allowed termination in case of rape, incest, or foetal abnormality.
The bill will get a second reading on November 23rd.
The bill was tabled by Labour MP Diana Johnson and aims to end the infamous 1861 Offences Against the Person Act that make abortion a criminal offence in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. A 1967 law excepted abortion from England and Wales, but not Northern Ireland.
Given the failure of unionist and Irish nationalist parties to form a devolved government in Northern Ireland, pro-choice campaigners have stepped in to demand the dissolution of one of the most restrictive abortion regimes in the world.
In June the UK Supreme Court ruled that the abortion regime in Northern Ireland is not compatible with UK human rights law.
A Belfast woman was allowed on Wednesday to appeal to the High Court to challenge Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws. Five years ago the woman was forced to travel to England for a termination after being told her unborn child had no chance of survival.