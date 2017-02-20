North Korea and Washington prepares to “talk” in D.C.

EPA/KCNA
Click for full view

A photograph released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 16 February 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) during a national meeting to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of late leader Kim Jong Il.

Author
Regina Park By Regina Park Journalist, New Europe
Up Next
Published 15:28 February 20, 2017
Updated 15:28 February 20, 2017

North Korea and Washington prepares to “talk” in D.C.

By Regina Park
Journalist, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

After five years of sour relations between the U.S. and North Korea, former American officials are preparing to meet with North Korean representatives in Washington.

This sudden about-face in position from Pyongyang is a clear indicator that Kim Jong-un is willing to deal with the Trump administration, although preparations have been disrupted by controversial ballistic missile tests and the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half brother in Malaysia.

The “Track 1.5” talks – so dubbed due to the North Korean government officials that will be present – will mark a historic upturn in relations that have deteriorated under a pro-South Korean Obama administration, although only non-state actors will be present from the American side.

The visit will be cemented in stone once visas for the DPRK officials have been processed. They are set to be approved in New York in the coming weeks.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: 84% of the citizens of Montenegro want NATO referendum says Movement on Neutrality