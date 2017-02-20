North Korea and Washington prepares to “talk” in D.C.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

After five years of sour relations between the U.S. and North Korea, former American officials are preparing to meet with North Korean representatives in Washington.

This sudden about-face in position from Pyongyang is a clear indicator that Kim Jong-un is willing to deal with the Trump administration, although preparations have been disrupted by controversial ballistic missile tests and the assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half brother in Malaysia.

The “Track 1.5” talks – so dubbed due to the North Korean government officials that will be present – will mark a historic upturn in relations that have deteriorated under a pro-South Korean Obama administration, although only non-state actors will be present from the American side.

The visit will be cemented in stone once visas for the DPRK officials have been processed. They are set to be approved in New York in the coming weeks.